Netflix misses revenue estimates, delays password-sharing crackdown

For the January-March period, Netflix reported $8.16 billion in revenue, which was lower than the $8.18 billion estimate. Earnings per Share (EPS) of $2.88 was above expectations of $2.86.

Streaming giant Netflix has delayed the much-awaited crackdown on password sharing to the second quarter of 2023, compared to the original plan of implementing it towards the end of the first quarter.

The move means that the expected membership and revenue growth will now reflect in its third quarter earnings, compared to the second.

Netflix, which reported results after market closing, saw shares fall as much as 10 percent in after-hours trading, before recovering most of the losses.

The company had mentioned last year that over 100 million households share accounts, amounting to 43 percent of its global user base. “The launch in Q2 will be broad, including the U.S. and the bulk of our countries when we think about it from a revenue perspective,” said co-CEO Greg Peters on Tuesday’s earnings call.

Peters also said that the move to mitigate password sharing has seen its impact in Latin America, where subscribers initially cancelled subscriptions, but later returned to set up their own accounts and add existing members as "extra member" accounts, resulting in more revenue.

Netflix is expected to spend nearly $17 billion on content in 2024. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said Tuesday the company hopes to avoid a writers’ strike and talks continue with the Writers Guild of America. However, if a strike does take place, Sarandos said that Netflix has a robust slate of TV and movie content lined up.

Tuesday also marked the end of the company's DVD business, which it originally started off with, as it continues to shrink.

Netflix had launched ad-supported tiers as well as initiated a crackdown on password sharing after reporting its first subscriber loss in a decade last year. Shares have not managed to recover from that slump since then. Although the stock has doubled from its 52-week low of $162.71, it still remains more than 50 percent below its peak of $700.

