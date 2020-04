With over 1 billion people locked at homes with no access to any outdoor activity due to the coroanvirus lockdown in the country, OTT platforms have emerged as the best source of entertainment for all of us.

However, they seem to be struggling to meet the satisfy the ever increasing appetite for entertainment.

Viewership of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, Zee5, Alt Balaji among others has risen manyfold and is expected to grow as television channels run out of new content, given that they are unable to film new content.

Now, digital platforms are competing to win over viewers and increase their market share. According to Google Trends, Hotstar and Netflix have been the most-searched OTT platforms since March 1.

According to KalaGato, Netflix users are spending an average eight minutes per day on the platform amid the lockdown. Hotstar has reported a 30 percent decrease during the same period. A major reason for the decrease is the absence of sports events, which is the USP for Hotstar, now rebranded Disney+ Hotstar.