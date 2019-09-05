Netflix, Amazon Prime, other OTTs may soon need CBFC nod for online content, says report

The government may soon initiate talks with OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, JioTV, and others on how to regulate and certify the online content, The Economic Times reported on Monday.

Currently, the online streaming platforms and the shows and films they produce do not require approval from the Central Board of Film Certification.

But if the talks materialise, it could spell trouble for streaming platforms, as their movies and series – including ‘original’ content – could be subjected to the Central Board of Film Certification approval, the report said citing people in the know.

As per the report, the move was triggered following negative feedback from right-wing organisations over the Huma Qureshi-starrer Leila on Netflix that they claimed created “suspicion and distrust” around Hinduism and maligned its symbols.

Based on the book by Prayaag Akbar, Leila is the story of a woman’s struggle for freedom and has been directed by filmmaker Deepa Mehta.