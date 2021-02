Days after the government said it will issue guidelines for the regulation of OTT (over the top) platforms, at least 17 streaming service providers, including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+Hotstar, have adopted a self-regulation “tool kit”, a report said.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Thursday announced the adoption of an “implementation tool kit” that focusses on setting up complaint committees and addressing grievances.

Besides Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar, the other platforms to have adopted the code include ZEE5, Viacom 18 (Voot), SonyLiv, MX Player, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Alt Balaji, Arre, HoiChoi, Hungama, Shemaroo, Discovery Plus, Aha and Lionsgate Play, reported Hindustan Times.

The IAMAI, in a statement, said that through this toolkit, the signatories address the feedback on the issues of conflict of interest and prohibited content received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

“The core purpose of this ‘tool kit’ is to provide for procedures to effectuate the various provisions of the code; assist the signatories in fulfilling their commitments and responsibilities as set out in the code, and to achieve effective self-regulation goals as envisioned by the signatories in the code,” the statement further read.

The adoption of this self-regulation code by streaming service providers comes after the content on OTT platforms became a bone of contention with the government following various complaints.

The latest controversy involved the Saif Ali Khan-starrer political thriller ‘Tandav’ on Amazon Prime. Complaints said the show hurt religious sentiments following which the government sought a response from its makers. The cast and crew had then issued an apology.

In September, at least 15 OTT platforms had signed a “Universal Self-Regulation Code for Online Curated Content Providers”. The government had, however, rejected it.

On Tuesday, replying to a Zero Hour mention, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said a lot of suggestions and complaints on the regulation of OTTs have been received.

“Guidelines and direction are almost ready. It will soon be implemented,” he said.

Earlier, raising the issue, Mahesh Poddar of the BJP said the content and language on OTT platforms was discriminatory and offensive.

Objectional content on OTT platforms includes sexual discrimination and abusive language, Poddar said, adding that the government should, without delay, implement the Internet regulations.

The latest toolkit adopted by these platforms suggests the companies set up internal committees to address complaints by users, government bodies or regulators.