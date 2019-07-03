Nestle launches paper packaging for snack bars

Environmental concerns are increasingly influencing consumers' buying decisions, forcing makers of packaged goods to rethink the way they wrap their products.
Nestle has been criticised by environmental group Greenpeace for not eliminating single-use plastics quickly enough.
The Swiss company has so far focused on recyclable or reusable packaging and has set up an institute to develop new solutions in this field.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more