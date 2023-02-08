English
Need a central act to regulate online gaming and gambling: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Need a central act to regulate online gaming and gambling: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
By Pihu Yadav  Feb 8, 2023 12:50:20 PM IST (Published)

Out of the 19 states, 17 have amended the Public Gambling Act and introduced sections against online gambling within it.

During a parliament session, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighted that 19 states and union territories in India have passed laws regulating online gaming and gambling. These laws are aimed at preventing any illegal activities and ensuring the safety of users.

As per ANI, the minister also emphasised on the need for a central act to regulate online gaming and gambling in the country. He stated that the current scenario where different states have their own laws is confusing and calls for a uniform law to regulate the industry.
Out of the 19 states, 17 have amended the Public Gambling Act and introduced sections against online gambling within it. This move is a significant step towards ensuring the legality of online gaming and gambling activities and preventing any unauthorised activities.
Vaishnaw further said the importance of reaching a consensus among all the stakeholders to have a central act in place. This will not only ensure the legality of the industry but also provide a level playing field for all the players in the market.
Also Read: This is how the new draft IT rules propose to make online gaming safe
    X