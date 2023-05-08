Nearly half of urban Indians take up new languages, reveals Duolingo survey

The survey revealed that watching movies or TV shows in the target language can help 75 percent of urban Indians with their language-learning journey.

A new survey by language-learning platform Duolingo reveals that nearly half of urban Indians have taken up a new language in the last couple of years.

However, learning a new language can be a challenging experience, as over 60 percent of urban Indians surveyed find "grammar and speaking" the toughest language skills to conquer. Nevertheless, the survey found that 83 percent of urban Indians agree that speaking and listening are effective techniques for learning a new language.

When it comes to preferred learning styles, the survey found that 58 percent of urban Indians prefer to learn a new language through auditory and visual methods, such as learning from images and videos, while 32 percent prefer reading and writing methods, and only 13 percent opt for kinesthetic learning.

The survey also showed that technology is a language learner's best friend, with four in five urban Indians using language learning apps, online courses, and other digital tools to master a new language at least once a week. According to the survey, 79 percent of urban Indians agreed that incorporating gamification and reward elements in language learning, such as points, badges, and leaderboards, not only makes the language learning experience fun and engaging but also enhances its efficacy.

Moreover, the survey revealed that watching movies or TV shows in the target language can help 75 percent of urban Indians with their language-learning journey. This finding suggests that consuming entertainment in the target language can improve a learner's comprehension and pronunciation.

"As a language learning platform, we are thrilled to see that nearly half of urban Indians are actively pursuing new languages, and that gamified learning methods are playing a key role in their success. At Duolingo, we are committed to making language learning accessible to all, and our innovative platform provides learners with a stimulating and engaging experience to help develop long-term study habits. The survey findings attest to the power of technology in language learning and inspires us to make language learning a fun and effective experience for learners in India and around the world," said Karandeep Singh Kapany, Country Marketing Manager, Duolingo.