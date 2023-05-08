English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsNearly half of urban Indians take up new languages, reveals Duolingo survey

Nearly half of urban Indians take up new languages, reveals Duolingo survey

Nearly half of urban Indians take up new languages, reveals Duolingo survey
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  May 8, 2023 6:03:31 PM IST (Published)

The survey revealed that watching movies or TV shows in the target language can help 75 percent of urban Indians with their language-learning journey.

A new survey by language-learning platform Duolingo reveals that nearly half of urban Indians have taken up a new language in the last couple of years.

Recommended Articles

View All
Coach Soch: Here's why HSBC shareholders rejected the Chinese call to split it

Coach Soch: Here's why HSBC shareholders rejected the Chinese call to split it

May 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


However, learning a new language can be a challenging experience, as over 60 percent of urban Indians surveyed find "grammar and speaking" the toughest language skills to conquer. Nevertheless, the survey found that 83 percent of urban Indians agree that speaking and listening are effective techniques for learning a new language.
When it comes to preferred learning styles, the survey found that 58 percent of urban Indians prefer to learn a new language through auditory and visual methods, such as learning from images and videos, while 32 percent prefer reading and writing methods, and only 13 percent opt for kinesthetic learning.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X