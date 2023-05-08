Nearly half of urban Indians take up new languages, reveals Duolingo survey

The survey revealed that watching movies or TV shows in the target language can help 75 percent of urban Indians with their language-learning journey.

A new survey by language-learning platform Duolingo reveals that nearly half of urban Indians have taken up a new language in the last couple of years.

However, learning a new language can be a challenging experience, as over 60 percent of urban Indians surveyed find "grammar and speaking" the toughest language skills to conquer. Nevertheless, the survey found that 83 percent of urban Indians agree that speaking and listening are effective techniques for learning a new language.

When it comes to preferred learning styles, the survey found that 58 percent of urban Indians prefer to learn a new language through auditory and visual methods, such as learning from images and videos, while 32 percent prefer reading and writing methods, and only 13 percent opt for kinesthetic learning.