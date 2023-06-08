CNBC TV18
technology News

Here’s why India’s child rights protection body seeks MeitY probe against digital platforms Fortnite and Discord

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023 3:15:47 PM IST (Published)

NCPCR sought probe after a case was registered by the Ghaziabad Police in relation to young and impressionable children being influenced and then converted to Islam through a gaming and instant messaging platform.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has urged the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to investigate the popular digital game ‘Fortnite’ and the instant messaging platform ‘Discord’ for their alleged involvement in the religious conversion of a minor kid.

The chairperson of the NCPCR, Priyanka Kanoongo, has written a letter to the MeitY secretary, PTI reported.
She wrote, "A caretaker of a mosque in Ghaziabad and a man from Mumbai were involved in the religious conversion of a minor boy through an online gaming platform Fortnite. The minor boy was lured into conversation through the said gaming platform, Fortnite, and then brainwashed into religious conversion over another instant messaging platform, Discord.”
