NCLAT rejects Google's plea seeking stay of CCI's Rs 1,337 crore penalty order

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has rejected Google's plea seeking a stay of the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) Rs 1,337 crore penalty order. The tech giant has been directed to pay 10 percent of the penalty amount.
The impugned order was passed in October and the appeal was presented in December last year. Google could have approached the NCLAT forthwith, but no urgency was shown by Google.
In course of the hearing, NCLAT had observed that it was not keen on passing any interim orders. Google proceeded to urge NCLAT to pass for all orders rejecting the prayer for interim stay, to allow them to seek legal remedies.
Google is also hinting at challenging the order to Supreme Court to seek an interim stay of the NCLAT order.
In October, the Competition Commission fined tech giant Google a hefty Rs 1,337.76 crore for abusing its control over certain markets in regard to Android mobile devices. The commission also ordered the company to stop engaging in a number of unfair commercial practices.
Google challenged the CCI order in NCLAT and sought a stay on the operation of the CCI order. Google termed the order as "patently erroneous", and "fraught with errors". In its appeal, Google alleged the CCI only found antitrust infringements related to the Google search app, Chrome browser and YouTube, but its order "extends beyond" that.
The CCI Act allows for 60 days to challenge an order before NCLAT but Google did not challenge the CCI order within 60 day period. The CCI has launched proceedings for recovery of penalties imposed on Google.