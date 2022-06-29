NBA ties up with Augmented Reality company for new mobile game

Ever wondered how it would be to go head-on with NBA legends Stephen Curry and LeBron James? Well, now you won't have to for much longer.

On Wednesday, the National Basketball Association (NBA) — arguably the world's most prominent basketball league — has partnered with Augmented Reality (AR) company Niantic to bring out a AR-based new mobile game, NBA All-World, on Android and iOS.

According to a press release issued jointly by NBA, the National Basketball Players' Association (NBPA) and Niantic, NBA All-World will be a "first-of-its-kind" game that will purportedly take NBA fans into the metaverse.

A screenshot of Nba All-World. (Image: Niantic)

The game sports features such as player customisation, including kits and accessories, and match-play with players from the NBA. According to the game's official website, players can "step into the sneakers of today’s NBA stars & go 1v1 against the best players in the world".

“NBA All-World will provide fans across the globe the opportunity to fully immerse themselves into the energy and excitement of the NBA,” said Matt Holt, Head of Consumer Products at NBA. “...we look forward to engaging with our fans around the world through this immersive experience.”

Currently, the game is being rolled out across the world in a phased manner. Interested players can pre-register themselves on the game's official website and will be notified once it is available in their country.

