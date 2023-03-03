Nazara Tech retains revenue guidance at 75% as it feels 'gaming industry is set to explode' in India

Nazara Technologies, a leading mobile gaming company, has ambitious growth plans as the gaming industry shifts gears in India and as per the management, is going to "explode" in the coming times. The company has seen a surge in demand for its games, particularly during the pandemic-induced lockdowns. This trend is likely to continue as more people turn to online games as a source of entertainment and social interaction.

Nazara Technologies' nine-month FY23 revenue growth came at 80 percent, which it intends to retain at 70-75 percent in the upcoming financial year.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Nitish Mittersain, Founder and CEO of Nazara Technologies said that after the release of revenue guidance, he expects Kiddopia, the company's flagship early learning product for kids, to lead the growth push.

“The gaming industry in India is set to explode; the macro factors because of faster data, better digital payments, and youngsters enthused about all that gaming has to offer. So, we are seeing a multiyear growth trajectory, not just for us but for the entire industry,” Mittersain added.

The two areas that Mittersain expects to drive Nazara Technologies' growth in the future are e-sports and Kiddopia. E-sports, or competitive video gaming, has been gaining popularity globally, and India is no exception. With the rise of streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, e-sports events are now attracting large audiences and generating significant revenue. Nazara Technologies has been investing in this space, and Mittersain believes that it has the potential to become a major revenue driver for the company.

Kiddopia, on the other hand, is an educational gaming app aimed at children between the ages of 2 and 7. The app offers a range of games that help children develop cognitive and motor skills while also providing a fun and engaging experience. Kiddopia has been a runaway success for Nazara Technologies, with the app consistently ranking among the top educational apps on the App Store and Google Play. Mittersain expects this trend to continue as more parents look for engaging and educational content for their children.

