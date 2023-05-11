National Technology Day 2023: History and significance

National Technology Day is observed annually on May 11 in India. The day marks the historic achievements of India in the field of science and technology.

National Technology Day is observed annually on May 11 in India to commemorate the significant achievements and contributions made by Indian scientists, engineers, and technologists towards nation building. This day holds immense historical and cultural significance, highlighting the country's commitment to innovation and its pursuit of technological advancements.

History

National Technology Day marks the historic achievements of India in the field of science and technology. On May 11, 1998, India successfully conducted its first nuclear tests under Pokhran-II, codenamed Operation Shakti. The series of nuclear tests marked a major milestone in India's technological prowess and showcased its capability to develop and deploy nuclear weapons. The successful tests brought India international recognition as a nuclear power and highlighted the country's scientific and technological capabilities.

Significance

National Technology Day serves as a reminder of India's remarkable strides in scientific and technological advancements. It is a day to honour the brilliance of Indian scientists, engineers, and technologists, who have made significant contributions to various fields, including space exploration, defense technology, healthcare, communication, and agriculture.