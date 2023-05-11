National Technology Day 2023 | PM Modi launches science and tech projects worth Rs 5,800

These projects include Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory-India (LIGO-India) in Hingoli, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Jatni, Odisha, and the Platinum Jubilee Block of Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the National Technology Day 2023 program in Delhi. The event marked the beginning of the 25th year celebration of National Technology Day, scheduled from May 11 to May 14. And witnessed the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

During the event, PM Modi not only initiated the celebration but also laid the foundation stone for several significant scientific and technological projects in the country, amounting to over Rs 5,800 crore.

These projects include Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory-India (LIGO-India) in Hingoli, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Jatni, Odisha, and the Platinum Jubilee Block of Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee initiated the National Technology Day celebration in 1999 as a tribute to Indian scientists, engineers, and technologists who contributed to the scientific and technological progress of the nation and ensured the successful execution of the Pokhran tests in May 1998.

Since then, National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11.