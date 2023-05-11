National Technology Day 2023 | PM Modi launches science and tech projects worth Rs 5,800

English
These projects include Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory-India (LIGO-India) in Hingoli, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Jatni, Odisha, and the Platinum Jubilee Block of Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the National Technology Day 2023 program in Delhi. The event marked the beginning of the 25th year celebration of National Technology Day, scheduled from May 11 to May 14. And witnessed the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

During the event, PM Modi not only initiated the celebration but also laid the foundation stone for several significant scientific and technological projects in the country, amounting to over Rs 5,800 crore.
These projects include Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory-India (LIGO-India) in Hingoli, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Jatni, Odisha, and the Platinum Jubilee Block of Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.
