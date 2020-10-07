National Start up Awards winners: Meet the techies who made eco-friendly batteries from aloe vera

On Tuesday, the central government announced the winners of the first edition of the National Start-Up Awards.

The winners included Lucknow-based Aloe Ecell Pvt Ltd, which pioneered the world’s first eco-friendly and non-hazardous batteries from Aloe Vera. Additionally, Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace Pvt. Ltd also bagged the award for building the most cost-effective small satellite launch vehicle.

So, how did the two techies come across this out of the box idea?

During their research on managing waste, Nimisha Varma and Naveen Suman found that the everyday batteries are highly hazardous. These batteries are one of the biggest e-waste generators. It was then after extensive research, the two students found aloe vera extracts and other natural herbs to make the world’s first eco-friendly batteries as an apt replacement for toxic metals like Lead and Mercury.

The two students were still completing their B.tech from different colleges in Jaipur when this innovative idea struck them. The start-up named "Aloe E-cell" was born in 2018. Nimisha hails from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and Naveen is from Bundi, Rajasthan.

Additionally, the innovation was also part of the top eight start-ups from across the globe at the "Innovation Summit" organised by Schneider Electric, in Barcelona.

The two techies kept in mind the high importing cost of raw material to make the batteries affected the Indian economy. So, they kept the price of the e- battery as low as Rs 9-10 and these are cheaper than any other batteries in the market.