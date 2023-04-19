Cabinet gives approval for National Quantum Mission: Sources

Sources said that R&D will get a boost in quantum technology and tech companies such as TCS, HCL and Mphasis, among others are already showing interest.

The Union Cabinet has given its approval for the National Quatum Mission on Wednesday, people in the know told CNBC Awaaz. Union ministers Anurag Thakur and Jitendra Singh will hold a cabinet briefing at 3pm.

The sources had earlier said that Rs 6,000 crore could be allocated for the mission.

Sources said that research and development (R&D) will get a boost in quantum technology and tech companies such as TCS, HCL and Mphasis, among others, are already showing interest.

The mission, which was announced three years ago, will expand India's capabilities in the growing world of quantum computers. The Department of Science and Technology will be leading the National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications.

It will look at expertise building in the quantum frontiers that will be necessary for national security, and the development of quantum computers, communication, chemistry, new materials, sensors as well as quantum cryptography.

