English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsCabinet gives approval for National Quantum Mission: Sources

Cabinet gives approval for National Quantum Mission: Sources

Cabinet gives approval for National Quantum Mission: Sources
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Lakshman Roy  Apr 19, 2023 12:29:24 PM IST (Updated)

Sources said that R&D will get a boost in quantum technology and tech companies such as TCS, HCL and Mphasis, among others are already showing interest.

The Union Cabinet has given its approval for the National Quatum Mission on Wednesday, people in the know told CNBC Awaaz. Union ministers Anurag Thakur and Jitendra Singh will hold a cabinet briefing at 3pm.

Recommended Articles

View All
Two decades after Iraq invasion — here's a retrospection by a former diplomat  

Two decades after Iraq invasion — here's a retrospection by a former diplomat  

Apr 19, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read

Meta layoffs may begin today — employees' anxiety peaks in India

Meta layoffs may begin today — employees' anxiety peaks in India

Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Accounting frauds — auditors are watchdogs, so it's an alert and not a hindsight that is required

Accounting frauds — auditors are watchdogs, so it's an alert and not a hindsight that is required

Apr 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Bourvnita controversy over sugar content spark debate over benefits of health drinks

Bourvnita controversy over sugar content spark debate over benefits of health drinks

Apr 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The sources had earlier said that Rs 6,000 crore could be allocated for the mission.
Sources said that research and development (R&D) will get a boost in quantum technology and tech companies such as TCS, HCL and Mphasis, among others, are already showing interest.
Last month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said India has taken a "quantum leap" towards leveraging digital health solutions for effective health service delivery in his keynote address at the Global Conference on Digital Health in Delhi.
"The Government of India believes that digital tools have immense potential and can play a critical role in strengthening and transforming healthcare delivery system," Mandaviya had said.
The mission, which was announced three years ago, will expand India's capabilities in the growing world of quantum computers. The Department of Science and Technology will be leading the National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications.
It will look at expertise building in the quantum frontiers that will be necessary for national security, and the development of quantum computers, communication, chemistry, new materials, sensors as well as quantum cryptography.
On another note, sources also added that there could be a change in the Cinematograph Act 1952. The film category U/A can have three sub-categories on the basis of age — possibly UA 7+, UA 13+, UA 16+.
First Published: Apr 19, 2023 11:32 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

cabinetquantum computerUnion Cabinet

Previous Article

HCLTech Q4 Preview: Seasonal weakness in products business to drag constant currency growth

Next Article

Apple's rumoured mixed-reality headset may feature sports, gaming, iPad apps and workouts

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X