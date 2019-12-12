Nasscom lists concerns and seeks clarity on Personal Data Protection Bill
Updated : December 12, 2019 09:00 PM IST
Nasscom said Personal Data Protection Bill provides no safeguards have been provided for protecting IP rights, or other business sensitive non-personal data.
Nasscom said that the broad definition of “financial data” under the bill is an area of concern, especially with reference to employee data processing for operations such as payroll services, that requires processing of financial data.
