NASSCOM Foundation kicked off the first session of their #TechForGood eSeries in partnership with Accenture on 10th February, 2021, where eminent industry stalwarts came together to share their valuable insights on 'Fuelling India’s Demographic Dividend by Unleashing Technology and Human Ingenuity'.

The discussion brought to the fore interesting perspectives on the relevance of digital adoption to improve India’s demographic potential and how it can bridge the digital gap to enable an inclusive and sustainable future for all, and more. CNBC-TV18’s Editor for special projects, Mridu Bhandari moderated the panel discussion. The distinguished panel of speakers included Kshitija Krishnaswamy, MD - Corporate Citizenship, Accenture in India, Mohit Thukral, Founder and Managing Partner, Vivtera Global, P. Balaji, Chief Regulatory & Corporate Affairs officer, Vodafone Idea and Ventakesh Sarvasiddhi, Senior head- digital skills, Innovation, Partnership & CSR – NSDC, Min of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

The highly interactive eSession started with a powerful keynote by Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM Foundation followed by Ajay Vij, MD - Geographic services, Accenture in India. Debjani stressed on making #TechForGood an inclusive and fundamental priority to build a more sustainable business. Agreeing with Debjani’s perspective, Ajay highlighted that tech trends like speed, innovation, and sustainability will define the next decade.

Setting the stage for the panel discussion, Kshitija Krishnaswamy shared, “Research has shown four likely dominant mega trends that will affect the future of skills – digital and human, cooperative and collaborative, knowledge and task based, and flexible and fluent. Whether you are a job seeker or an entrepreneur, building skills to stay relevant, continuously learning and growing and adapting to change underpins all the other skills to navigate this ever-changing accelerated digital world”.

Representing Vivtera Global, Mohit Thukral shared his thoughts that men and women educating themselves and building relevant skills even in the remotest parts of the country will truly shape the skilling industry. He added, “The ability to draw the talent from smaller towns is going to be critical and we are seeing an emergence of jobs that you can do from anywhere with the help of technology”.

Taking the conversation further on skills development and digital literacy, P. Balaji highlighted the need to educate, empower and prepare the masses to become more digital savvy, productive and hence financially independent. “It’s important that we prepare our youth for the future. Through Vodafone Idea’s business and CSR initiatives, we’re targeting specific initiatives around skill development – it could be financial literacy or digital skills – for which we’ve created some of the largest portals and digital tools”.

When asked about how NSDC shifted to blended models of training in the online mode, Ventakesh Sarvasiddhi shared that collaboration was the key aspect. “The successful collaboration between large enterprises, MSMEs, SMEs, and startups with NSDC ensured continuity of skilling”. He also added that with a stable collaboration between technology, education partners and the skilling ecosystem, it is possible to create huge opportunities for India.

One of the key takeaways from the webinar was that the industry and ecosystem must closely look into how they can increasingly collaborate and bind themselves together into a #techforgood framework, in order to enhance digital skills using digital tools, which will in turn help transform the future of the workforce.

Watch the full video: