NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions
Updated : October 16, 2019 05:24 PM IST
The Trump administration in March directed NASA to land humans on the moon by 2024, accelerating a goal to colonize the moon as a staging ground for eventual missions to Mars.
The new suits make it much easier to walk, bend and squat when walking on the lunar surface, Amy Ross, NASA's lead spacesuit engineer, said.
