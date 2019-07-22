#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
NASA prepares to send 'first woman and next man' on Moon

Updated : July 22, 2019 11:07 AM IST

The astronauts would explore regions of the Moon never visited before, unlock mysteries of the Universe and test the technology that will extend the bounds of humanity farther into the solar system.
Returning astronauts to the Moon in 2024 could cost about $30 billion, or roughly the same price tag as the Apollo 11 spaceflight when factoring in inflation.
The total cost of the Apollo programme that the US launched in 1961 and concluded in 1972 was $25 billion.
