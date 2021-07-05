Home

    Nandan Nilekani to join govt panel as advisor to prevent digital monopolies

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    The nine-member panel aims at promoting open networks developed on open source methodology, using open specifications and open network protocols.

    Nandan Nilekani to join govt panel as advisor to prevent digital monopolies
    Infosys Non-Executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani is all set to join as an advisor to the government's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to prevent digital monopolies.
    The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in an order said it has initiated a project on ONDC and the task has been assigned to Quality Council of India.
    The nine-member panel aims at promoting open networks developed on open source methodology, using open specifications and open network protocols independent of any specific platform.
    "ONDC is expected to digitise the entire value chain, standardise operations, promote inclusion of suppliers, derive efficiencies in logistics, and enhance value for consumers," the statement said.
    The other members of the council are National Health Authority CEO R S Sharma, QCI Chairman Adil Zainulbhai, Avaana Capital Founder Anjali Bansal, Digital India Foundation Co-Founder Arvind Gupta, National Payments Corporation India CEO Dilip Asbe, National Security Depository MD Suresh Sethi, CAIT Secretary General P Khandelwal, and Retailers Association of India CEO Kumar Rajagopalan.
    (With inputs from PTI)
     
    (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
