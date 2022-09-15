Myntra says it is geared to handle 13,000 orders a minute for Big Fashion Festival

By Pihu Yadav

Mini The third edition of BFF will have 1.5 times more styles compared to the previous edition and will enable a diverse set of over 6000 brands to give value offers. Myntra also added that the neighbourhood Kirana store partners, will play a pivotal role by fulfilling 80 percent of the festive orders across the country.

Myntra announced on Thursday that its Big Fashion Festival (BFF) will commence on September 23 this year. In a press release, Myntra said that to meet this demand, the tech capabilities of the platform are reportedly geared to handle close to 13,000 orders per minute at peak.

The third edition of BFF will have 1.5 times more styles compared to the previous edition and will enable over 6000 brands to give value offers. Myntra also added that the neighbourhood Kirana store partners, will play a pivotal role by fulfilling 80 percent of the festive orders across the country.

The press release also stated that to cater to the expected surge in demand during the festive period the company has created over 16,000 direct and indirect seasonal employment opportunities through its partners. Of this total number, about 2,500 are women and about 300 are differently-abled personnel, fulfilling roles across functions such as sorting, grading and packing across key major hubs, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. In addition, over 1,000 executives have been added as part of Myntra’s customer support service, to manage high volumes of order-related queries.

Over 200 brands are going to offer their collection at a 20 percent discount to Myntra Insiders, members of Myntra’s loyalty program along with free shipping on all orders, gift cards, vouchers from top brands and OTT subscriptions. This edition of the event BFF will also see the brands offer consumers assured BFF Rewards, like coupons from brands in the space of beauty, entertainment, food, travel, gadgets, media, music and more.