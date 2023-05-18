Musk never donated $100 million to OpenAI, only $15 million can be traced: Report

After Elon Musk publicly reduced his earlier claim of a $100 million donation to ChatGPT developer to $50 million, another report has now revealed that only around $15 million of donations can actually be traced back to the Tesla CEO.

Elon Musk, among the richest men in the world, has openly expressed his disagreement with OpenAI since stepping down from its board in 2018, especially in the now-famous open letter asking the organisation to take a break from the speedy developments in artificial intelligence (AI).

Musk even tried to take control of OpenAI in early 2018 but Sam Altman and OpenAI's other founders rejected Musk's proposal.

The outgoing Twitter CEO, in turn, walked away from the company and reneged on a $1 billion planned donation, according to reports.