Museum of War: All about Ukraine's NFT collection on timeline of Russian invasion

War-torn Ukraine has launched a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to raise funds for its military. The collection, titled 'Meta History: Museum of War,’ is a series of digital images based on the timeline of Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country “accompanied by personal reflections."

The official museum website reads, “We will never let any single day of this period disappear from the ledger of world history." The dedicated collection has been launched on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains on March 25.

According to Engadget, the collection currently has 54 NFTs archiving the events of the first three days of Ukraine’s war with Russia.

Each NFT is priced at 0.15 ETH. This is equivalent to $498 at current price levels. "100% of funds from the sale will go directly to the official crypto-accounts of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine to support army and civilians," the official website says.

Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted, "While Russia uses tanks to destroy Ukraine, we rely on revolutionary blockchain tech. @Meta_History_UA NFT-Museum is launched. The place to keep the memory of war. And the place to celebrate the Ukrainian identity and freedom."

The Museum of War collection features images of fighter jets, snaps of news reports, and cartoon images of explosions, each of which chronologically marks a different day since the start of the war. However, all images will remain hidden until purchased, which means that you won’t see what you’re buying until after the purchase is made. “You unveil the truth buying MetaHistory,” the museum’s official Twitter handle declared.

Since February 26, the country has collected nearly $100 million in cryptocurrency donations.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation Alex Bornyakov, in an online emergency briefing titled “Digital Resistance: How Ukraine Is Leveraging Technology to Fight for Freedom,” said that Ukraine received $60 million of the $100 million in donations through its official fund run by Kuna, a Ukrainian crypto exchange. He also added that President Zelensky believes leveraging crypto could well be a “breakthrough from an economic standpoint."

In an interview with Coindesk, Kuna founder Michael Chobanian said that the crypto donations are being used to fund food, fuel, and bulletproof vests for the Ukrainian soldiers.

Last week, Bornyakov revealed that $34 million of the received donations had been expended in conversion to popular fiat currencies and payments to crypto service providers in the nation.