Mumbai Police issues warning against Pink WhatsApp scam: What is it and how to be safe

Mumbai Police has issued a warning about a new scam on the instant messaging app WhatsApp. The police have alerted people of the ‘Pink WhatsApp’ scam in which users are sent a URL to download WhatsApp with a new pink look and extra features.

The URL shared is a phishing (imposter/fake) link which loads the user’s device with malicious software that exposes their personal data. Earlier, a government advisory had also warned users of the scam. “'New Pink Look WhatsApp with extra features’ is doing the rounds of the popular messaging service and this could lead to the hacking of one’s mobile through malicious software,” the government advisory said as per a Livemint report.

What is the Pink Whatsapp Scam?

In the scam a message with a link to download 'Pink WhatsApp' is sent to users, promising that it will provide them access to new and added features with a new pink look on the app.

However, the provided link is fake and it will immediately lose control of their device and it will start downloading malicious content on the user’s phone as soon as they click on it.

It will expose personal data like photos, OTPs, and contacts which can be easily accessed and misused by fraudsters.

“The news about 'New Pink Look WhatsApp with extra features' which is recently doing rounds among WhatsApp users is a hoax which can lead to hacking of your mobile through malicious software,” the Mumbai Police said in its statement.

How to be safe and what to do if you have already downloaded such apps?

It is best to avoid clicking on any external link provided by an unknown source. Even though the message's sender may look legitimate, it is best to avoid clicking on any links for app downloads other than the authorised Play Store and App Store.

As per the advisory, users are advised to immediately uninstall any such apps if they have already been downloaded.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp also launched a ‘Global Security Centre Page’ to educate users on how to be safe on WhatsApp.