Mumbai Police issues warning against Pink WhatsApp scam: What is it and how to be safe

Mumbai Police has issued a warning about a new scam on the instant messaging app WhatsApp. The police have alerted people of the ‘Pink WhatsApp’ scam in which users are sent a URL to download WhatsApp with a new pink look and extra features.

The URL shared is a phishing (imposter/fake) link which loads the user’s device with malicious software that exposes their personal data. Earlier, a government advisory had also warned users of the scam. “'New Pink Look WhatsApp with extra features’ is doing the rounds of the popular messaging service and this could lead to the hacking of one’s mobile through malicious software,” the government advisory said as per a Livemint report.

What is the Pink Whatsapp Scam?

In the scam a message with a link to download 'Pink WhatsApp' is sent to users, promising that it will provide them access to new and added features with a new pink look on the app.