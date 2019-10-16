#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks#RichestIndians
Nazara Technologies invests Rs 83.5 crore in Paper Boat Apps, creator of Kiddopia

Updated : October 16, 2019 06:24 AM IST

The company acquired a majority stake of 51 percent at a pre-money valuation of Rs. 154 crore.
Paper Boat Apps is the creator and publisher of Kiddopia, a subscription based preschool edutainment app.
Nazara Technologies invests Rs 83.5 crore in Paper Boat Apps, creator of Kiddopia
