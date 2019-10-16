Technology
Nazara Technologies invests Rs 83.5 crore in Paper Boat Apps, creator of Kiddopia
Updated : October 16, 2019 06:24 AM IST
The company acquired a majority stake of 51 percent at a pre-money valuation of Rs. 154 crore.
Paper Boat Apps is the creator and publisher of Kiddopia, a subscription based preschool edutainment app.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more