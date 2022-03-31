MSI launches new business and productivity laptops with 12th gen Intel chips

MSI, the Taiwanese gaming and business computing solutons giant, announced a slew of new business productivity laptops under its Summit, Prestige, and Modern line-ups. The laptops will be powered by Intel's 12th generation processors and are aimed at widening the reach of MSI's business and productivity portfolio, the company said in a press release.

The statement said the Summit and Prestige series are known for their lightweight design, rapid response and long-lasting battery life. "Discrete graphics, powered by NVIDIA, fuel the Summit and Prestige series to help people express their passion and help business professionals reach their goals. The Summit Flip models also feature a seamless 360 2-in-1 design utilising the touch screen capability to swap into a tablet mode. And for the Modern series, popular French illustrator Lorraine Sorlet collaborated on four visual designs revitalizing the series with a more 'modern' look. The robust lineup has a Business or Productivity laptop for everyone," MSI said.

Derek Chen, MSI Notebook Worldwide Sales and Marketing Director, said, "MSI's roots are in high-performance laptops, and our Business Series laptops are built to complete any workspace. Our core mission has never changed; it's built to be the backbone that maximises your productivity."

Summit has been MSI's flagship business and productivity laptop since its inception in 2019. The new Summit E14 Evo joins the E13 Flip Evo and E16 Flip, making it a total of three screen sizes. The E16 Flip is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX Graphics to further boost its performance. The display also comes protected by Tobii Aware, which automatically locks the laptop if the user is not nearby. Summit is also integrated with the Tile tracking technology, which allows users to. track, activate and locate their laptops.

The Prestige Series boasts a thin and light chassis design and features lossless music capabilities with Hi-Res Audio combined with DTS Audio Processing, providing a higher quality listening experience from higher bit-rate encoding, MSI said. The series also features top-of-the-line graphics, 'True Pixel' displays, biometric sign-in, long battery life and fast charging.

The Modern series, meanwhile, receives a new chassis design to showcase the 'Modern' look. "With fashionable designs and Classic Black and Urban Silver chassis, pick a style that matches user's everyday life. With all these thoughts on form, the Modern series (has) plenty of productive functions: a thin bezel offers higher screen ratio, a 180 flip screen provides easy sharing, an enlarged touchpad yields better scrolling, and a full-size keyboard offers a full set of shortcuts. Tell a story with the Modern 14 or Modern 15," MSI said.