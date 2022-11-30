MPL bans over a million accounts in 2022 to promote fair gameplay

Some of the key reasons that led to the user accounts getting blocked include using multiple accounts by the same user to access the platform, uploading fake or doctored KYC documents, using any unauthorised payment means and cheating during the gameplay, according to MPL.

Gaming platform MPL announced on Wednesday that it has banned over a million user accounts in order to provide a secure and fair gaming experience to users. “The step has been taken by the company to remove players who did not comply with the rules and resorted to unfair means to manipulate gameplay results in their favour,” the company added.

“Once a user is blocked, typically they tend to create a new account using different email ids. However, with the help of advanced technology, MPL identifies these unauthorised login attempts made using the same device and permanently revokes their access. This ensures fraudulent gamers be suspended and removed from the platform, allowing genuine players to join tournaments with confidence,” MPL said.

MPL added that its security initiatives have recently been recognised by the SHIELD Trust Certification, which attests that the platform has more than 97 percent genuine users. SHIELD is a global risk intelligence company and the certificate considers a company’s trust profile and assesses key risk metrics such as the number of genuine users, user-to-device ratio, and the prevalence of malicious tools used on a given platform.