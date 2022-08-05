Motorola will now launch Razr 2022, Edge X30 Pro on August 11

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Lenovo General Manager confirms August 11 as the new launch date for Moto Razr 2022 and the Moto Edge X30 Pro. Here is why the original event was cancelled on August 2 and while you're here, check out the foldable's leaked specs.

After cancelling the Moto Razr 2022 launch hours before the event on August 2, Motorola has now confirmed a new date in another teaser for the smartphone. The phone will now launch on August 11, a day after Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Motorola cancelled the planned launch hours before the event was set to begin and later said that it was due to “the growing tensions between China and Taiwan over US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit”. Lenovo General Manager also confirmed that the updated date for the launch is August 11. The Moto Edge X30 Pro will also be announced on the same day and both devices are expected to go on sale right after the launch.

Motorola introduced two foldable devices in 2020 and 2021, with last year's model being a more refined version of the first with no major changes. The Moto Razr 2022, however, could be a huge upgrade from both of them, with better software and hardware.

Leaks on the internet suggest that the device will feature a 6.67-inch OLED display and the outer screen could be a 2.65-inch OLED panel. Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip is said to be powering the smartphone and is reportedly coming in three RAM — 8 GB, 12 GB and 18 GB — and three storage — 128GB, 256GB and 512GB — variants.