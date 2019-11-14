#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Motorola unveils all new foldable RAZR phone at an eye-watering price

November 14, 2019

Powered by Android 9 Pie software, the new smartphone looks similar to its predecessor and comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and backed by 2510mAh battery.
The new device will go on sale on January 9 in the US.
The sales will be carried out through Verizon in the country and pre-orders will begin on December 26.
