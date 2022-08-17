Motorola to launch Tab G62 today in India; check details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Tab G62 is expected to be a mid-range tablet with a special focus on entertainment playback and gaming.

Motorola is all set to launch the Motorola Tab G62 in India on August 17. The tablet comes after the company launched the budget Tab G20 tablet and the more expensive Tab G70 earlier this year. The Tab G62 is expected to be a mid-range tablet with a special focus on entertainment playback and gaming.

“Presenting the all-new Moto Tab G62 with an iconic dual-finish & premium design that’s one of a kind. Go on and on with a massive battery, fast charging and experience a clean Android 12 free from ads & bloatware,” the company said on Twitter.

Features

The tablet will be using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC for its processing requirements and will come with a 10.6-inch display with a 2K resolution as well as Dolby Atmos quad-speaker audio setup. The display is an IPS panel with narrow bezels to give the feeling of edge-to-edge viewing. In terms of images, the tablet comes with an 8MP sensor on the rear and a 5 MP imager on the front.

The tablet will be running on the Android 12-based ColorOS 12, which the company claims will ship without any bloatware. The entire tablet will be powered by a hefty 7,100 mAh battery unit that supports 18W fast charging.

Price

While the company has not revealed any pricing details yet, the Moto Tab G62 is expected to be priced at around Rs 20,000. The tablet will be competing against the recently released Oppo Pad Air, which looks to be a close match with the Tab G62 in terms of the offered specs and price range.