Motorola to launch new Moto Razr & X30 Pro with 200 MP camera on August 2

Motorola has finally announced the launch date for its next-gen foldable device, the Moto Razr 2022. The phone, which was assumed to be called the Razr 3 initially will be launched on August 2, a week before Samsung’s Unpacked event.

The smartphone company revealed that it will launch the Moto Razr 2022 along with Moto X30 Pro flagship phones in China on August 2 at 7.30 pm local time (5 pm IST).

The teaser image released along with the announcement shows the back of both devices and the multiple-camera setup can be seen on both. Moto’s latest major custom Android upgrade, MyUI 4.0, will also be unveiled on the same day.

The devices are rumoured to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and the Moto X30 Pro will also be the first in the world to use Samsung’s 200 MP ISOCELL HP1 camera sensor.

The Razr 2022 will most likely have a larger outer screen than its predecessors to run some casual games.