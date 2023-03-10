Motorola to launch Moto G73 for Rs 16,999 on March 16 — Check details

While the Moto G73 will only be available on Flipkart online, users can also find it in several retail stores. It is currently priced at Rs 16,999, which Motorola says is a limited-period offer.

Motorola India announced on Friday that it will be releasing the Moto G73 on March 16 in the country.

Without giving much detail, the smartphone maker tweeted that this will be the first phone in India to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset. It also revealed that the device will house a 50 MP main camera on the back along with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. It will have support for 5G as well.

The device has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1 TB.

The display on the smartphone is a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The battery on the phone is 5,000 mAh with 30W turbocharging. It is also rated IP52 for water and dust resistance.

It will run Android 13 out of the box, which according to Motorola has near-stock experience.

