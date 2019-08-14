Business
Motorola rolls out Android security update for Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus, says report
Updated : August 14, 2019 12:43 PM IST
The latest updates will be rolled out in phases and will be made available for all units soon.
The update, apart from the security patch also comes with a few stability improvements.
