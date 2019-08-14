Motorola rolls out Android security update for Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus, says report

Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus have started receiving the June 2019 Android security updates which comes with a few stability improvements, reported technology websiteÂ BGR.

The latest updates, the report said, will be rolled out in phases and will be made available for all units soon.

The Moto G7 was launched in the country in March priced at Rs 16,999. The G7 comes with an ultra-wide 6.2-inch "Max Vision" Full HD+ display with a u-design and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a layer of P2i water repellent coating.

The device is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chip along with 4GB RAM and runs Android Pie OS.

It has a 12MP dual-camera system with portrait mode, spot colour, cinemagraph, auto smile Capture and Google Lens.

The phone packs in a 3000mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower fast-charging.