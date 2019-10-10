Business

Motorola One Macro launched in India for Rs 9,999

Updated : October 10, 2019 10:02 AM IST

Fueled by a 4000mAh battery, which the company claimed could last up to two days, and with 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage, the phone features a 6.2-inch Max Vision HD+ display.

The device has a U-shaped notch screen stretched in 19:9 aspect ratio. The rear camera has three lenses: 13MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens.