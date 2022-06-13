Motorola Moto G82 5G goes on sale tomorrow: Check price and features

Motorola’s latest addition to the G-series, the Moto G82 5G will go on sale tomorrow in India. The Moto G82 5G comes with a flagship grade 10-bit display, which supports a billion colours, 64 times more than standard 8-bit displays. The Moto G82 5G also has a 120Hz POLED display that the company claims to be the best in class. The phone is also the first in its segment to introduce a 50MP optical image stabilisation camera.

The phone is priced at Rs 21, 499 but buyers can get exclusive discounts and purchase the Moto G82 5G at Rs 19,999.

Specifications:

The Moto G82 5G comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate POLED screen with best in class 10-bit display. The phone features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with aspect ratio of 20:9.

The phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G octa core processor with clock speed of 2.2 GHz. The device will be available in 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage option which is expandable to 1TB with MicroSD card.

The Moto G82 5G houses a 50MP, 8MP, 2MP triple camera setup with a single LED flash at the rear. The 50MP camera has f/1.8 Aperture with OIS. The ultra wide angle and depth camera is of 8MP with f/2.2 aperture, and the 2MP macro camera has f/2.4 aperture with pixel size 1.75um.

The camera supports HDR, night vision, pro mode, 50M high resolution mode, photo solid, dual camera Bokeh, super resolution, Google lens integration, super night selfie and video stabiliser along with several other features.

The latest phone in Moto G series will be backed by a 5000 mAh Lithium battery.

Sale date, time, price and offers

The Moto G82 5 G will go on sale from 12pm on June 14 on Flipkart. The starting price of the Moto G82 5G is Rs 21,499. However, it will be available for Rs19,999 after a flat Rs 1500 instant discount on SBI credit cards and EMI transactions on Flipkart, Reliance digital and leading retail stores. Buyers can get an additional discount of up to Rs 12, 500 in exchange for their old devices.