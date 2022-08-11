Motorola launches Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro in China

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Motorola launches two new devices and one among them is the Moto Razr 2022, the company's latest foldable smartphone. The other one is Motorola's flagship for 2022 and houses a massive 200 MP camera.

The Moto Razr 2022 finally launched on Thursday after the event got cancelled on August 2 due to political reasons. The foldable phone was released alongside the company’s flagship for this year, the Moto X30 Pro.

The Moto Razr 2022 has a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, which is more than what you can find on most smartphones. The device also has a 2.7-inch G-OLED external display to let you check notifications and do more without having to unfold your phone.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the same one that is housed in Samsung’s Z series this year.

The dual-camera setup on the phone comprises a 50 MP primary lens and a 13 MP ultrawide shooter. The selfie camera has a 32 MP lens. It houses a 3,500 mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. The device would be available in three storage variants — 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB — with two RAM options — 8 GB and 12 GB.

The starting price of the foldable is 5,999 yuan, which is approximately Rs 70,000, and is already available on the Chinese website for pre-order. Whether or not the smartphone will be available globally is something the Chinese giant yet has to confirm.

The Moto X30 Pro is powered by the same Snapdragon chipset and has the same display as the Moto Razr 2022. The camera setup on the device is what makes it stand out. The 200 MP primary lens, according to Motorola, is a first for a smartphone. It is paired with a 50 MP ultrawide shooter and a 12 MP telephoto lens. There is also a massive 60 MP selfie camera.

It houses a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging and 55W wireless fast charging. The company also claims that the device can charge up to 50 percent in just seven minutes and a 100 percent charge in 19 minutes.

The device comes in three variants — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage — and starts at a price of 3,699 Yuan (roughly Rs 44,000).