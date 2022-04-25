Motorola launches Moto G52 in India: Price, features and specifications

Motorola's Moto G52 was launched in India on Monday, with a price tag of Rs 14,499 and Rs 15,499 for the 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants respectively. Moto G52 will go on sale at 12 noon on May 3 on Flipkart and retail stores. It is being launched in two colours -- Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White.

The new Moto G52 is packed with a 6.6 inch pOLED 90 Hz FHD+ display, triple 50MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera. Moto G52 has Android 12 and an assured upgrade to Android 13. It runs on a Snapdragon 680 and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM.

The phone comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate and 25 percent extra colour gamut with DCI- P3 technology. Moto G52 has a 5SGS Blue Light and Motion blur reduction certification. It also has DC dimming. Users also get NFC connectivity.