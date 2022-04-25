Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Motorola launches Moto G52 in India: Price, features and specifications

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

The new Moto G52 is packed with a 6.6 inch pOLED 90 Hz FHD+ display, triple 50MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera. Moto G52 has Android 12 and an assured upgrade to Android 13.

Motorola launches Moto G52 in India: Price, features and specifications
Motorola's Moto G52 was launched in India on Monday, with a price tag of Rs 14,499 and Rs 15,499 for the 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants respectively. Moto G52 will go on sale at 12 noon on May 3 on Flipkart and retail stores. It is being launched in two colours -- Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White.
The new Moto G52 is packed with a 6.6 inch pOLED 90 Hz FHD+ display, triple 50MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera. Moto G52 has Android 12 and an assured upgrade to Android 13. It runs on a Snapdragon 680 and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM.
Also Read:
The phone comes with a 360Hz touch sampling rate and 25 percent extra colour gamut with DCI- P3 technology. Moto G52 has a 5SGS Blue Light and Motion blur reduction certification. It also has DC dimming. Users also get NFC connectivity.
The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a 33W charger. The design is water repellent. Moto G52 also features a slot for microSD card for 1TB expandable storage. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock features. It also has Dolby Atmos speakers.
Tags
Previous Article

The 5G opportunity that will transform economies, businesses and societies

Next Article

Soon you may be able to copy formats from other Reels on Instagram, here’s how

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More