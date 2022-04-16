Motorola G52 tipped to launch in India soon; check specs and other details

The latest addition to Motorola’s value-oriented G series, the Moto G52, was unveiled in Europe earlier this week. Now, new information from phone leaker Mukul Sharma suggests that the Moto G52 might be launching in India soon. He tweeted that the Lenovo backed Motorola could be dropping the Moto G52 this month (April) along with a picture of the phone.

While the tweet did not share any additional details about the launch date, it did provide a tip that the Indian variant of the handset will offer a pOLED screen panel, with slim bezels. The image shared in the tweet appears to be the same as the Moto G52 that made its debut in Europe. The Moto G52 is priced at 249 euros in the European market which is roughly Rs 20,600. The phone will also debut in Latin America “in the coming weeks”, the company had stated in a blog post.

Moto G52 features and specs (expected)

The European version of the Moto G52 has a dual-SIM (nano) setup and runs on Android 12. It has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 402ppi. However, the Indian Moto G52 is expected to have a pOLED display instead of an AMOLED, which is marketed as "more shock-proof than AMOLED", as per a GSM Arena report.

The screen of the Indian Moto G52 is also expected to be smaller than the European version, at 6.5 inches compared to 6.6 inches. Although it is expected to keep the same FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.

The European model is only 7.99mm thick and weighs just 169g, but it's unclear if the Indian variant will be the same. The Indian Moto G52 is expected to pack the Snapdragon 680 SoC.

For photos and videos, the Moto G52 is expected to house a triple rear camera set-up comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture lens at the back. At the front it is expected to have a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.45 aperture lens for selfies and video calls, as per a Gadget 360 report. The Moto G52 (Indian version) is expected to be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The price is expected to be under Rs 20,000, as per reports.