Motorola Edge S Pro launched, India rollout likely by August end; check details here

Motorola Edge S Pro, which was launched on August 5, is expected to be available in India by the end of this month. The Edge S Pro is an upgrade to the Motorola Edge S that was showcased in Europe last week. It is currently available for pre-bookings in China, with its sale beginning from August 10.

Along with the Motorola Edge S Pro, Lenovo has also introduced the Motorola Edge Lite. The Pro version will include a 144Hz OLED display, triple rear cameras with a periscope lens, and 30W fast charging, while the Edge Lite will have features including an OLED display and triple rear cameras.In China, Motorola Edge S Pro

is pegged at approximately Rs 28,700 (CNY 2,499) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option comes at an attractive price of Rs 31,000 (CNY 2,699). The phone also comes with an 8GB + 256GB storage priced at Rs 34,400 (CNY 2,999). The 12GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs 37,800 (CNY 3,299).

The Motorola Edge Lite comes with a price tag of Rs 29,800 (CNY 2,599) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 33,300 (CNY 2,899) for the 8GB + 256GB model. The Edge Lite comes in two colour options and will sold from August 17.

Motorola hasn’t yet announced whether these phones will be available in any global market.

According to a report by India Today, a tipster recently confirmed that Motorola is planning to launch the Moto Edge 20 series in India this month, which may be the Moto Edge S Pro.

Features and specifications wise, the Moto Edge S Pro comes with a 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED panel with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The display has a touch sampling rate of 576Hz and comes with HDR10 support. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

Comparably, the dual-SIM (nano) Motorola Edge Lite, also known as the Motorola Edge Lite Luxury Version, runs on the MYUI 2.0 based on Android 11, has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 576Hz touch sampling rate. This runs on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, coupled with Adreno 642L GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM as standard. The camera is a triple rear setup having a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens and OIS support, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.