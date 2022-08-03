Motorola cancels Razr 2022, X30 Pro launch event hours before opening

Smartphone manufacturer Motorola on Tuesday cancelled one of its anticipated launch events without specifying any reason. The launch events for the foldable Motorola Razr 2022 and the company's latest iteration in its flagship line, the X30 Pro were cancelled just hours before they were set to happen in China. The cancellation was announced by Lenovo's General Manager for China, via a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

“I’m sorry to inform you that the moto new product launch scheduled for 7:30 tonight has been cancelled for some reason. We still sincerely hope to bring new moto products to everyone and still be the Moto that Chinese users like," wrote Chen Jin, reported Android Authority.

The company is yet to offer any official explanation about the cancelling of the event. Requests for comments from media outlets have not been responded to as well.

The company's launch event would have seen the two smartphones being released for the Chinese markets, one of the biggest in the world. It would have been released in the rest of the world some months later.

The cancellation comes at a time of escalated tensions between the US and China over US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. It's unclear if the tensions and Chinese promises of countermeasures had anything to do with the cancellation of the event.

Motorola Razr 2022 is expected to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC on board. The foldable smartphone comes with a dual camera set up in the rear with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. A 6.7-inch inner screen with Full HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 120Hz, and a 3-inch outer screen are some of the major draws.

The X30 Pro is similarly expected to carry the same Qualcomm flagship SoC, along with a 6.67-inch OLED single-hole curved screen with Full HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also comes boasting a triple camera set-up in the rear with a 200 MP main imager.