Motorola announces release date for next-gen Razr phones: June 1

While the specifications for the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra have been subject to speculation, several leaks have provided insights into its potential features. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. In addition, there will also be a secondary 3.5-inch screen on the outside.

Motorola fans can finally mark their calendars as the highly anticipated next-generation Razr phones are set to make their debut on June 1. The company released a teaser video on Twitter showcasing two device silhouettes, indicating that both the flagship Razr 40 Ultra and a more affordable option, the Razr 40, will be unveiled.

Under the hood, the Razr 40 Ultra is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC and will be complemented by up to 12GB of RAM and possibly 512GB of storage.

Running on the Android 13-based MyUX custom skin, the Razr 40 Ultra is rumoured to house a 3,640mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The foldable is said to feature a 12MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the main camera setup. The selfie camera is expected to be 32MP.

Leaks also suggest that the Razr 40 Ultra will be available in Vegan leather and the colour options include Olive Green, Purple, and Cream.

In terms of pricing, the Razr 40 Ultra is expected to start at 1,299 euros in Europe, positioning it as a premium offering in the market.

Details regarding the specifications of the Razr 40 are not as extensive, but it is anticipated that Motorola will implement cost-cutting measures to achieve a rumoured launch price of 899 euros. This may include a smaller cover screen and other adjustments to reduce production costs.

Whether or not these devices will make their way into the Indian market is still unclear.