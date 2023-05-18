English
Motorola announces release date for next-gen Razr phones: June 1

By Pihu Yadav  May 18, 2023 6:36:22 PM IST (Published)

Motorola fans can finally mark their calendars as the highly anticipated next-generation Razr phones are set to make their debut on June 1. The company released a teaser video on Twitter showcasing two device silhouettes, indicating that both the flagship Razr 40 Ultra and a more affordable option, the Razr 40, will be unveiled.

While the specifications for the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra have been subject to speculation, several leaks have provided insights into its potential features. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. In addition, there will also be a secondary 3.5-inch screen on the outside.
Under the hood, the Razr 40 Ultra is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC and will be complemented by up to 12GB of RAM and possibly 512GB of storage.
