Moto Razr 40 Ultra to OnePlus Nord 3: A look at smartphones to be launched in June

Several top smartphone brands are gearing up to introduce their latest cutting-edge innovations in the month of June. Brands such as OnePlus, Realme, and Motorola have devices like the Nord 3, 11 Pro+ and Razr 40 under wraps, respectively, which are ready to be launched in the Indian market.

Here is a look at the most anticipated smartphones that are likely to make their debut in June.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola had announced that it plans to launch two new phones in its Razr series in June. These phones are likely to roll out as soon as June 1 in the United States and other markets. The phones are expected to arrive in India as well, at the same time or later.

The Moto Razr 40 Ultra is expected to house a Snapdragon 8+ gen 1 chipset paired with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. The Flip Razr phone is likely to come in three colour options, Glacier Blue, Phantom Black, and Viva Magenta.

Oppo Reno 10 Series

Chinese phone maker, Oppo is set to launch the Reno 10 series in India weeks after its China launch. The series will include the line-up of the Oppo Reno 10 5G, Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G.

Oppo has already confirmed that the Reno 10 Series will feature a dedicated telephoto camera in its triple-camera setup. The base version of the series will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset while the Pro and Pro+ models are likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ gen 2 SoCs. The launch of the Oppo Reno 10 series is likely to happen in the first or second week of June.

Samsung Galaxy F54

Samsung will introduce the Galaxy F54 in the Indian market on June 6. The phone is already available for pre-booking on the official Samsung website. The is likely to be offered in a 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant featuring a 6.7-inch FHD+ display. Under the hood, the Galaxy F54 is likely to pack the Exynos 1380 chipset and a 6000mAh battery with 25W charging.

The latest model is also expected to come with a triple camera setup, including a 108MP primary camera.

OnePlus Nord 3

The budget offering from OnePlus, the Nord 3 is expected to be launched by the third week in June, as per 91Mobiles.

The Nord 3 is likely to deliver a bigger upgrade over the Nord 2T with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and a large 6.7-inch display with 1.5K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is likely to pack 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage for the base variant and it could be priced below Rs 28,000.

Realme 11 Pro+

Another mid-range offering, the Realme 11 Pro+ is confirmed to be introduced in India in June.

So far, Realme has revealed that the Realme 11 Pro+ will have a massive 200 MP primary camera, and it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC with at least 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.