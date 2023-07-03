Moto Razr 40 Ultra launches in India — price of the foldable phone, other details

Under the hood, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, users can expect smooth multitasking and ample space for their apps, photos, and videos.

Motorola launched its latest offering in the foldable smartphone market with the launch of the Moto Razr 40 series on Monday (July 3) — the Moto Razr 40 and the Moto Razr 40 Ultra.

The Moto Razr 40 Ultra has a 3.6-inch pOLED external display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, allowing users to access notifications, take quick selfies, and control their music playback with ease.

When unfolded, the device features a 6.9-inch screen and boasts a 165 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the display boasts a peak brightness of 1400 nits.

The device features a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. On the inside is a 32MP camera for taking selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, users can expect smooth multitasking and ample space for their apps, photos, and videos.

The Moto Razr 40 Ultra is also rated IP52 for water and dust resistance, adding to its durability and protection. Motorola has equipped the Moto Razr 40 Ultra with a 33W turbocharger along with support for wireless charging.

Running on Android 13 out of the box, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra provides users with the latest software features and enhancements. With improved security, user interface enhancements, and new functionalities, users can enjoy a seamless and up-to-date software experience.

The price of the Moto Razr 40 Ultra is expected to be Rs 69,999. It is available in two colour options — Viva Magenta and Infinite Black.