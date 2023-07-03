CNBC TV18
Moto Razr 40 Ultra launches in India — price of the foldable phone, other details

Moto Razr 40 Ultra launches in India — price of the foldable phone, other details

Moto Razr 40 Ultra launches in India — price of the foldable phone, other details
By Pihu Yadav  Jul 3, 2023 7:33:22 PM IST (Updated)

Under the hood, the Moto Razr 40 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, users can expect smooth multitasking and ample space for their apps, photos, and videos.

Motorola launched its latest offering in the foldable smartphone market with the launch of the Moto Razr 40 series on Monday (July 3) — the Moto Razr 40 and the Moto Razr 40 Ultra.

The Moto Razr 40 Ultra has a 3.6-inch pOLED external display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, allowing users to access notifications, take quick selfies, and control their music playback with ease.
When unfolded, the device features a 6.9-inch screen and boasts a 165 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the display boasts a peak brightness of 1400 nits.
