Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola is all set to launch its latest smartphone Moto G9 Power today at 12 pm. The device, which will be soon available on Flipkart, is expected to cost over Rs 17,000.

Features & Specifications

The device has already been launched in Europe. Available in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage colour options, the device features a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

A whole new level of power is about to sweep you off your feet! Gear up for #motog9power - launching at a never seen before price on 8th December, 12 PM on @Flipkart. Stay tuned. https://t.co/MjO9jm8ajK pic.twitter.com/YQOyXaCsMg — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 4, 2020

The Android 10-based smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. It features a 6,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging and comes with a range of connectivity options.

On the camera front, the smartphone has a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and an additional 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also features a 16-MP selfie camera in the front.

Where to watch